Autopsy confirms body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni

A female body was found inside the car, but it has not yet been positively identified. (KCRA, UNSOURCED PHOTOS, CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PLACER CO., Calif. (Gray News) - An autopsy confirmed that a body found in a reservoir in Northern California was 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, officials said Tuesday.

The Placer County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that they and the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office have spoken with Kiely’s family “and offer our deepest condolences to them during this extremely difficult time.”

Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, attending a party with hundreds of young people. Her body was discovered Sunday in the Prosser Reservoir.

The body was found when the teen’s submerged car was located, but officials offered no theory of how it ended up in the water.

Rodni’s family thanked the searchers for their help in a statement Monday and said they would be grieving privately.

“While we accept this sadness cast under death’s shadow, the rising sun shines light upon us, reminding us not to mourn our loss, but to celebrate Kiely’s spirit and the gift that we all received in knowing her,” the Rodni-Nieman family wrote in the statement. “Kiely will surely remain with us even though we will not get her back.”

Kiely Rodni was last seen alive Aug. 6 near the Prosser Family Campground in Truckee, California, attending a party with hundreds of young people.(Placer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page)

