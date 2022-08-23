After 20 years, Relay for Life event back in Silver Lake

SILVER LAKE, Kan. (WIBW) - Relay for Life will hold a movement event on Saturday, Aug. 27, to remember the lives lost to cancer and to raise money for research, and hopefully, a cure.

From 6 p.m. to midnight, Silver Lake High School, located at 200 Rice Rd. will host the relay for life event.

Relay for Life says it has been 20 years since Silver Lake hosted a Relay for Life event, but thanks to Silver Lake High School senior, Lauren McCaffrey, she brought back the event in memory of her mother, Kasey McCaffery.

The schedule of events throughout the evening includes:

6:00 p.m. – Survivor dinner, Food trucks, Carnival games, Basket raffle, Photo-booth

6:30 p.m. – Opening Ceremony

7:00 p.m. – Survivor Lap, Team introductions and laps

7:45 p.m. – Cornhole tournament, Spike ball, Cake walk, SLHS Dance Team

8:00 p.m. – Scavenger hunt, Pie eating contest

8:30 p.m. – Team luminaria race

9:00 p.m. – Trivia game

9:30 p.m. – Luminaria Ceremony

10:00 p.m. – Guess that song

10:30 p.m. – Frozen t-shirt contest

11:00 p.m. - Fight Back Ceremony

11:20 p.m. – Hula hoop contest

11:45 p.m. – Blindfolded partner race

12:00 a.m. – Closing Ceremony

According to Relay for Life, 1.9 million new cancer cases will be diagnosed this year, but the idea of this event is to celebrate lives and save lives with the help of donations.

You can get involved by registering with Relay for Life as a survivor or caregiver, joining a team, or creating a new team at Silver Lakes Relay website. You can also join the Facebook Group for information and updates.

