2 vehicles reported stolen in Manhattan, 1 recovered

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two vehicles were reported stolen in Manhattan over the weekend, however, only one has been recovered and officers continue to look for the suspect.

The Riley Co. Police Department activity report indicates that around 9:15 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 19, officers were called to the 400 block of Denison Ave. with reports of theft.

When officials arrived, they said a 33-year-old man reported his black 2015 Chevrolet Silverado had been stolen which cost him about $47,000.

Later that day, officers said they found the truck in the 500 block of Summit Ave.

Around 9:30 a.m., officials were then called to the 2400 block of Stagg Hill Rd. with reports of another theft.

This time, RCPD said a 66-year-old man reported he had leased a white 2017 Dodge ProMaster van that he left unlocked with the key inside. The vehicle was stolen costing him about $22,000.

Anyone with information on either crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

