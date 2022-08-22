U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka

(MGN Online)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Transportation will be completing bridge inspection work on southbound U.S. 75 in Topeka this week.

Work will take place Tuesday, August 23rd through Friday, August 26th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., weather permitting.

KDOT said the left lane of southbound U.S. 75 will be closed from the Lower Silver Lake road entrance to the westbound I-70 exit. Drivers should prepare for slow-moving traffic through the work zone, which will be marked arrow boards, cones, and signs.

KDOT advises all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of road construction projects across Kansas, click here.

