Union workers hope ‘informational picket’ will jolt contract negotiations with Evergy

Members of IBEW Local 304 stand outside of Evergy's headquarters in Downtown Topeka Monday...
Members of IBEW Local 304 stand outside of Evergy's headquarters in Downtown Topeka Monday morning for an 'informational picket.'(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the IBEW Local 304 are hoping a Monday morning ‘informational picket’ outside of Kansas’ largest electric utility will bring a surge of energy back into their contract negotiations.

Members of IBEW 304 were outside of Evergy Headquarters in Downtown Topeka from 10 a.m. to noon. The Union says they have been negotiating in good faith, however, negotiations with Evergy have been slow and unproductive.

IBEW 304 says Evergy is unwilling to give workers equity with other workers in Missouri amid their reasonable proposals and concessions. The Union says members are also upset with the utility’s changes in a work from home policy, which does not allow union workers to work from home until negotiations for all Evergy unions are complete.

IBEW 304 says that non-union workers are able to work from home, and were given equity in 2018 when Evergy was formed.

In a statement provided to 13 NEWS Monday afternoon, the utility responded saying “Evergy is committed to continue offering a compelling salary and benefits package while managing costs to keep customer rates affordable and competitive. We have reached agreement with IBEW Local 304/1523 on multiple items over the past few months and will continue our dialogue in order to reach agreements that are balanced and equitable. Since July of 2021, IBEW Local 304/1523 employees have received a 6% increase to their negotiated wages.  The compensation of employees is among costs that impact the prices our customers pay, so we must balance interests carefully.

Since being formed by the merger, Evergy has been focused on cost containment that has reduced average retail rates for customers by 4 percent. We expect to continue to keep cumulative rate increases through 2025 to less than the rate of inflation.”

