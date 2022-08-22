Shawnee County GDP grew by $1.12 billion in 2021, officials say

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced on Monday the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4% between 2020 and 2021, hitting a record high of nearly $12 billion.

The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product in 2021, a number that eclipses the $1 billion in GDP growth Shawnee County between 2016 - 2020.

Shawnee County GDP makeup by industry (GO Topeka)

The data was provided by Chmura Economics, a labor market analysis firm. It also showed that Shawnee County is one of the four largest economies in Kansas. Together, Shawnee, Wyandotte, Johnson, and Sedgwick counties make up about 62% of Kansas’ total GDP.

“Among those economies, Shawnee County’s manufacturing-industry output grew the most at almost 12%,” said Freddy Mawyin, senior economic advisor for GO Topeka. “Meanwhile, we saw wholesale trade grow by 18%, transportation and warehousing grow by 19%, professional and scientific services grow by 16%, and educational services grow by 12%. These results are quite remarkable, and a portion of the growth can be directly attributed to some significant projects led by the GTP and our local partners.”

Leaders across Kansas also weighed in on the recent economic growth of Shawnee County:

“This all-time high of economic growth in Topeka and Shawnee County is an amazing feat, and thanks to the many public-private partnerships driving our community forward,” said Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla. “We should take time to celebrate this accomplishment, but please know we are not stopping here.”

“Shawnee County’s historic GDP growth is proof that Kansas’ economic success is not only seen at the state level but is also felt in our local communities,” said Governor Laura Kelly. “My administration will continue to support and invest in our small businesses, infrastructure, and education here and throughout the state so we can continue breaking records well into the future. I am proud of Shawnee County leadership for all of the hard work they’ve put into making this happen.”

