Sabetha placed under boil advisory

By Chris Fisher
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:28 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Nemaha Co. community of Sabetha has been placed under a boil water advisory following a loss of pressure in the city’s water distribution system.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, the advisory went into effect Monday, August 22nd.

KDHE says Sabetha residents will need to boil drinking water, and water used for cooking for at least one minute due to the risk of bacterial contamination.

No timeline was given as to when the boil advisory may be lifted.

KDHE provided the following list of precautions:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Consumers with questions can contact the water system at (785) 284-2158 or KDHE at (785) 296-5514. Restaurants and other businesses with questions regarding the boil adisory can call the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program via email, or by phone at (785) 564-6767.

