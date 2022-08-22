Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.
Marvin Williams died Sunday afternoon in the 1300 block of East 89th Street.(KCTV5)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction.

KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.

Law enforcement indicated 27-year-old Jordan Owsley, a suspect in the homicide, drove off from the scene with his two children, 7-year-old Marlaya and 4-year-old Cassiah Owsley.

The abduction triggered an Amber Alert Sunday afternoon, but it was canceled hours later after the two children were found safe at a relative’s house.

The vehicle was found at a separate location but as of Monday morning, the suspect remained on the loose.

Anyone with information has been asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or remain anonymous by calling the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

