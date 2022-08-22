Overnight shooting

One person is injured after a Topeka shooting
Topeka Police were called to the scene of a shooting in the 400 block of Northeast Gordon
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:36 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police responded to a call in the 400 block of Northeast Gordon St. around 10:20 p.m. Monday Aug. 22.

A 70-year-old male was then transported to the hospital due to injuries sustained from a gunshot wound to his stomach.

The incident is still under investigation and we will provide updates as they become available.

