No injuries reported after two vehicles clip each other on I-70 Monday afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured after a car crossed over the center median and clipped another vehicle on I-70 this afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the Keene-Eskdridge Road exit.

Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS a westbound vehicle drove into the eastbound lanes and clipped another vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

