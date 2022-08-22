No injuries reported after two vehicles clip each other on I-70 Monday afternoon

Two vehicles clipped each other 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the...
Two vehicles clipped each other 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the Keene-Eskdridge Road exit.(WIBW)
By Chris Fisher and Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nobody was seriously injured after a car crossed over the center median and clipped another vehicle on I-70 this afternoon.

The accident happened around 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the Keene-Eskdridge Road exit.

Officials on-scene tell 13 NEWS a westbound vehicle drove into the eastbound lanes and clipped another vehicle.

It’s not clear what caused the crash.

