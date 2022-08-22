Morrill added to boil advisory due to issue with Sabetha water system

A boil water alert has been issued for the city of Morrill, Kan.
A boil water alert has been issued for the city of Morrill, Kan.(Source: Pixabay)
By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORRILL, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. community of Morrill has been placed under a boil water advisory following a loss of pressure in the city of Sabetha’s water distribution system.

Sabetha was placed under a boil water advisory Monday. The city of Morrill purchases water from the city of Sabetha.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, the advisory went into effect Monday, August 22nd.

The KDHE says Morill residents will need to boil drinking water, and water used for cooking for at least one minute due to the risk of bacterial contamination.

No timeline was given as to when the boil advisory may be lifted.

KDHE provided the following list of precautions:

  • Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.
  • Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.
  • If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.
  • Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.
  • Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.

Consumers with questions can contact the water system at (785) 459-2231 or KDHE at (785) 296-5514. Restaurants and other businesses with questions regarding the boil advisory can call the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program via email, or by phone at (785) 564-6767.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Tiffany Thompson and Dwan Taylor Sr.
Two Topekans arrested for drugs following Saturday morning traffic stop

Latest News

Two vehicles clipped each other 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the...
No injuries reported after two vehicles clip each other on I-70 Monday afternoon
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
Lawrence PD Video
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
Members of IBEW Local 304 stand outside of Evergy's headquarters in Downtown Topeka Monday...
Union workers hope ‘informational picket’ will jolt contract negotiations with Evergy