Morrill added to boil advisory due to issue with Sabetha water system

MORRILL, Kan. (WIBW) - The Brown Co. community of Morrill has been placed under a boil water advisory following a loss of pressure in the city of Sabetha’s water distribution system.

Sabetha was placed under a boil water advisory Monday. The city of Morrill purchases water from the city of Sabetha.

According to the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment, the advisory went into effect Monday, August 22nd.

The KDHE says Morill residents will need to boil drinking water, and water used for cooking for at least one minute due to the risk of bacterial contamination.

No timeline was given as to when the boil advisory may be lifted.

KDHE provided the following list of precautions:

Boil water for one minute prior to drinking or food preparation or use bottled water.



Dispose of ice cubes and do not use ice from a household automatic icemaker.



If your tap water appears dirty, flush the water lines by letting the water run until it clears.



Disinfect dishes and other food contact surfaces by immersion for at least one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented household bleach per gallon of water.



Water used for bathing does not generally need to be boiled. Supervision of children is necessary while bathing so that water is not ingested. Persons with cuts or severe rashes may wish to consult their physicians.



Consumers with questions can contact the water system at (785) 459-2231 or KDHE at (785) 296-5514. Restaurants and other businesses with questions regarding the boil advisory can call the Kansas Dept. of Agriculture’s food safety and lodging program via email, or by phone at (785) 564-6767.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.