Monday forecast: A quiet week ahead with a gradual warming trend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Watch out for some patchy fog this morning. This week will be quiet with minimal impacts with highs in the 80s and 90s as rain returns this weekend.

Taking Action:

Make sure you’re staying hydrated this week. Even though we’re not going to be talking about extreme heat, heat indices could still reach the mid to even upper 90s by Thursday.

The next storm system of interest will be this weekend with rain returning to the area. Uncertainty exists on exact details including timing and how much rain to expect so keep checking back through the week for updates. As of now Saturday looks mostly dry with Sunday the day that could have a greater impact on any outdoor plans.



Temperatures this week will be near or slightly above average with dry conditions and much like the past several days, fair weather cumulus clouds will be developing in the late morning through the afternoon. Some models are hinting at very low chances for isolated showers Thursday afternoon and Friday afternoon however it’s not expected to amount to much so will keep it out of the 8 day for the time being.

Normal High: 88/Normal Low: 66 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 80s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 50s-low 60s. Calm wind.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s-low 90s. Winds S/E 5-10 mph.

Wednesday through Friday will continue with mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s as dry conditions will likely continue.

Once we get into the weekend we’ll be monitoring the chance of rain returning late Saturday through Monday morning. Models start to differ considerably in temperatures next Monday through Wednesday with one model heating highs up in the mid-upper 90s while the other model has highs more in the 80s.

