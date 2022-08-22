Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan to host NASCAR driver

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan will be hosting NASCAR driver and special guest presenter Ryan Vargas on September 8th.

The 21-year-old California native was named 2015 NASCAR Super Stock Rookie of the Year, and has been racing full-time with JD Motorsports since 2019 and will be competing at Kansas Speedway on September 10th.

Vargas was born with Craniosynostosis, a condition that can impact the growth pattern of the skull. He had surgery to correct the condition at 11 months old and continues to raise awareness for the condition through his career and platform.

“It’s not every day you get a chance to meet someone with Ryan’s life experience. From overcoming adversity to his successful NASCAR career, his ambition and accomplishments are inspiring to people of all walks of life,” Doug Meloan, Director of Vehicle Operations, said.

The guest presentation will be help at Midwest Dream Car Collection Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. with a Meet and Greet scheduled prior to the presentation at 6:00 p.m. Admission for the event will be $8 for adults and $5 for military service members, seniors, and youth.

