Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan to host NASCAR driver

Ryan Vargas
Ryan Vargas(Manhattan Dream Car Collection)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Midwest Dream Car Collection in Manhattan will be hosting NASCAR driver and special guest presenter Ryan Vargas on September 8th.

The 21-year-old California native was named 2015 NASCAR Super Stock Rookie of the Year, and has been racing full-time with JD Motorsports since 2019 and will be competing at Kansas Speedway on September 10th.

Vargas was born with Craniosynostosis, a condition that can impact the growth pattern of the skull. He had surgery to correct the condition at 11 months old and continues to raise awareness for the condition through his career and platform.

“It’s not every day you get a chance to meet someone with Ryan’s life experience. From overcoming adversity to his successful NASCAR career, his ambition and accomplishments are inspiring to people of all walks of life,” Doug Meloan, Director of Vehicle Operations, said.

The guest presentation will be help at Midwest Dream Car Collection Thursday, September 8 at 7:00 p.m. with a Meet and Greet scheduled prior to the presentation at 6:00 p.m. Admission for the event will be $8 for adults and $5 for military service members, seniors, and youth.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Tiffany Thompson and Dwan Taylor Sr.
Two Topekans arrested for drugs following Saturday morning traffic stop

Latest News

Live at Five
Sedgwick County was one of nine counties forced to recount the votes on the Value Them Both...
Kansas recount confirms results in favor of abortion rights
Sunny and warm again on Tuesday
Dry and warm this week then storms Saturday night
KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday