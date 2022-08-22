Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Lowder, the Emporia school teacher who was terminated for helping organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on abortion rights, hasn’t decided what her future plans are.

While she could decide to move forward with a lawsuit against Sacred Heart Elementary, it could prove to be difficult since it is a Catholic school. Schools in the Archdiocise of Kansas City, including Sacred Heart, requires all of their staff to sign an agreement acknowledging they must either be practicing Catholics or “conduct themselves at all times, in and out of school, in a manner consistent with established Catholic teachings and moral standards.”

Lowder told KVOE radio that she was initially a practicing Catholic who believed in the Church’s stance on abortion, but eventually changed her mind after listening to a co-worker who had gone through an at-risk pregnancy. Once Lowder accepted a job as a music teacher at Sacred Heart, she said her mindset had completely changed, leading her to start raising money for the Kansas Abortion Fund.

While Lowder said she had concerns about taking the job at Sacred Heart Elementary, she felt comfortable teaching at the school and doesn’t regret taking the position.

“I’m still happy with my work at Sacred Heart. I got to meet some really wonderful people, and hopefully I got to inspire some kids with my love for music. So I don’t regret working there at all, even if the circumstances regarding my termination were a little bit difficult,” Lowder said.

The principal of Sacred Heart Elementary says the school cannot comment on personnel matters.

