Leader of Emporia’s Vote No campaign unclear on future after losing job at elementary school

Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No...
Alexis Lowder was recently fired from Sacred Heart Elementary for her role in Emporia's Vote No rally in July.(KVOE)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Alexis Lowder, the Emporia school teacher who was terminated for helping organize Emporia’s Vote No rally on abortion rights, hasn’t decided what her future plans are.

While she could decide to move forward with a lawsuit against Sacred Heart Elementary, it could prove to be difficult since it is a Catholic school. Schools in the Archdiocise of Kansas City, including Sacred Heart, requires all of their staff to sign an agreement acknowledging they must either be practicing Catholics or “conduct themselves at all times, in and out of school, in a manner consistent with established Catholic teachings and moral standards.”

Lowder told KVOE radio that she was initially a practicing Catholic who believed in the Church’s stance on abortion, but eventually changed her mind after listening to a co-worker who had gone through an at-risk pregnancy. Once Lowder accepted a job as a music teacher at Sacred Heart, she said her mindset had completely changed, leading her to start raising money for the Kansas Abortion Fund.

While Lowder said she had concerns about taking the job at Sacred Heart Elementary, she felt comfortable teaching at the school and doesn’t regret taking the position.

“I’m still happy with my work at Sacred Heart. I got to meet some really wonderful people, and hopefully I got to inspire some kids with my love for music. So I don’t regret working there at all, even if the circumstances regarding my termination were a little bit difficult,” Lowder said.

The principal of Sacred Heart Elementary says the school cannot comment on personnel matters.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
Benjamin Folsom
Man arrested in North Topeka shooting of elderly man
Police said late Sunday night the children were found at a relative’s house. The vehicle was...
Amber Alert canceled after 2 missing children found safe in Kansas City
The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Tiffany Thompson and Dwan Taylor Sr.
Two Topekans arrested for drugs following Saturday morning traffic stop

Latest News

Two vehicles clipped each other 1:30 Monday afternoon on I-70 in Wabaunsee County, near the...
No injuries reported after two vehicles clip each other on I-70 Monday afternoon
Lawrence Police Department release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect
Lawrence PD Video
U.S. 75 lane reduction begins Tuesday in Topeka
A boil water alert has been issued for the city of Morrill, Kan.
Morrill added to boil advisory due to issue with Sabetha water system