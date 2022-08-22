Lawrence Police Department to release video of pursuit, arrest of murder suspect

Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.
Rodney Ericson Marshall, from a 2016 mugshot for a narcotics conviction.(Kansas Department of Corrections)
By Alex Carter
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police Department is hosting a press conference Monday at 1:00 p.m. in response to the large number of requests for dash and body camera footage of the July 31 pursuit which ended in the arrest of a Lawrence man suspected of a double-homicide.

LKPD Police Chief Rich Lockhart is set to speak at Lawrence Police Headquarters about the events, show the video, and explain the tactical tools and operations used by responding officers.

On July 31, Rodney Erickson Marshall, 51, of Lawrence, was arrested on two counts of 1st degree murder as well as six counts of attempted 1st degree murder. Marshall was taken into custody after a police chase through Lawrence and K-10.

