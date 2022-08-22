KANSASWORKS virtual job fair to take place Wednesday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Looking for a job?

The next KANSASWORKS virtual job fair takes place is set to take on Wednesday.

Representatives from state agencies will be available from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. to highlight full and part-time positions open across the state.

You can take part in the fair on any computer or mobile device. You can register here.

