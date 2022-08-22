Kansas Prep Zone: Topeka West

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The one phrase Topeka West has stood by since Russell Norton took over as head coach in 2022, “United and Battle.”

“I love these kids. I’ve told them that since day one,” Norton said. “A lot of people say ‘Man that doesn’t go with football’, let me tell you something, if you love them hard, they’re going to play hard.”

13 Sports went out to practice Saturday morning to see how the program has shifted since Norton took over.

“I saw it the first day coach Norton walked in. The weight room and when we got on the field, conditioning was different,” Senior captain and Quarterback Malachi Berg said. “The way he’s built the culture around the practices and the schedule that we have now, it’s just way different from what we had before.”

The different buzz in the locker is certainly felt and senior captain and safety Jace Banks says he sees the pride Norton has.

“I like how disciplined he is because growing up with my Dad, he was really disciplined,” Banks said. “He was, ‘Yes sir, no sir’ just like my Dad so I’m pretty much used to it. He’s getting after every player. Nobody gets off the hook with a yeah, or what, or I’m coming, it’s always ‘Yes sir, yes coach.”

The Chargers went 3-6 last year. Those three wins were the most the team had since 2015 and the first time they had a three win season since 2013.

“When you start at a foundation of relationships, the rest of it takes care of itself,” Norton said. “We’re about the process here. It’s not the X’s and O’s, it’s not the destination, we’re concerned about the journey and the process.”

Norton believes if they bring their type of swagger, they’ll be okay.

“Our sauce that we bring, we talk about that sizzle. You put those together, I think that’s how we’re going to be successful,” Norton said.

Banks told 13 Sports the intensity and straight forward coaching style has served the team well.

“They’re not going to sugarcoat us like, ‘Oh you’re doing just fine, just do this a little bit more.’ They’re going to be straight up like ‘This is what you’re doing wrong, this is how you need to fix it,” Banks said. “They’re not going to be rude but they’re going to give you criticism like they should because they’re our coaches.”

Norton will go to battle with this team and he wants to make sure his players make an impact off the field.

“While I’m the leader of this program, that is where our heart is coming from,” Norton said. “We are trying to invest and to pour into these young men and young women that are out here, we’re working hard at that. We’re teaching them how to be adults and come back and be pillars in our community.”

Topeka West squares off against Seamen Sept. 1 with kick-off at seven at Hummer Sports Park.

