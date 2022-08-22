Chiefs plan to have largest Red Friday in team history

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Ahead of the Chiefs taking on the Chargers at Arrowhead on Sept. 15, the Chiefs are planning to make the 31st Red Friday the largest in team history!

We start with something that is an annual tradition for many. For a ninth year on a row, Chiefs Kingdom flags will be available to those who make a donation of at least $5 at 135 McDonald’s in the Kansas City and St. Joseph area. They’ll also be available at Hy-Vee grocery stores and certain street corners. A full list of locations where you can obtain a flag is available here. And, if you don’t live in KC but are still a Chiefs fan, you can get one online starting Sept. 9 by clicking here. Net proceeds from both in-person and online sales will benefit Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

“Over the past eight years, the sale of Red Friday flags has raised more than $3.5 million to help RMHC-KC continue its mission of keeping families close in times of sickness and need,” a press release from the Chiefs notes.

Now, below is some information from the Chiefs about the other ways they plan to make this Red Friday the largest yet:

‘First Fridays with the Chiefs’ – Friday, Sept. 2

For the first time, the Chiefs are working with the First Fridays committee to create “First Fridays with the Chiefs.” This event will support the arts scene in the Crossroads Arts District and give attendees a chance to celebrate the start of the 2022 Chiefs season. There will be Chiefs-themed street from 5–9 p.m. on W. 19th Street from Wyandotte Street to Baltimore Avenue. There will be live music, live mural painting, local artist pop-ups, and merch from Charlie Hustle’s new Arrowhead Collection. Click here to learn more.

Flag Sales – Friday, Sept. 9

See above.

Red Friday Run presented by GEHA – Friday, Sept. 9

For a third year, the Red Friday Run presented by GEHA will begin on Friday, Sept. 9 and concludes on Sunday, Sept. 18. It will be a virtual 5K with no official race course. As such, Chiefs fans across the U.S. and around the world can participate by running or walking on a treadmill, in their neighborhood, in a local park, or on a nature trail. Registration is open and you can do so by clicking here. Everyone who registers will get a Red Friday flag, a Red Friday Run t-shirt, and a race bib mailed to them. Those who register will also get a 30-day, all-access pass for either Chiefs Fit location. Once someone finishes the 5K, they’re asked to take a photo in their Chiefs/Red Friday Run gear with their Red Friday flag and post it on social media using #RedFriday.

Game Day Experience at KC Live! in the Power & Light District – Sunday, Sept. 11

In week 1, the Chiefs will be taking on the Cardinals in Arizona. Chiefs fans are invited to cheer them on from the Kansas City Power & Light District. The fun will begin at 2 p.m. with Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and the Chiefs Rumble making appearances. Fans will have the opportunity to win prizes, as well. Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m. central time.

Ballpark Village Game Day Experience in St. Louis – Sunday, Sept. 11

Chiefs fans in St. Louis will now have the opportunity to celebrate the start of the NFL season with a game day experience at Bally Sports Live! in Ballpark Village. On Sept. 11, fans can both cheer on the Chiefs and take part in a game day experience that will have opportunities for prizes.

Additional events

But, wait! There’s more! There are additional events the Chiefs have planned, including a special Red Friday community outreach event with Chiefs players and Ronald McDonald House Charities on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Chiefs jerseys, flags, artwork, red lighting and other visuals will also start appearing around KC starting Tuesday, Sept. 6.

