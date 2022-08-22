Amber Alert: Police say 2 girls abducted in Kansas City

Jordan Owsley, 27, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street.
An Amber Alert has been issued for Cassiah Owsley, left, and Marlaya Owsley, right.(KCPD)
By Nick Sloan and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) – An Amber Alert has been issued for two missing children in Kansas City.

Police are trying to find Marlaya Owsley, 7, and Cassiah Owsley, 4.

Authorities have identified Jordan Owsley, 27, as the suspect in their abduction.

Owsley, the girls’ biological father, left the scene of a homicide in the 1300 block of 89th Street in a white KIA Optima with Missouri license plate VF2E2B, according to the Amber Alert.

Marlaya and Cassiah were in the vehicle, according to the alert.

The alert says the suspect “allegedly shot and killed a person associated to the mother, and forcibly abducted the children.”

Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)
Jordan Maurice Owsley, 27. (Missouri Highway Patrol)(ky3)

Authorities said Jordan Owsley is armed with a gun.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department at 816-234-5043 or dial 911.

Copyright 2022 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
Lindsay N. Self, 38
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
FILE
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire

Latest News

amber alert
Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted in KCMO
Part of Topeka Wizards coaching staff
A new professional basketball team set to come to Topeka
Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday.
Manhattan Petpalooza
Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’