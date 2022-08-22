Amber Alert issued for 2 children abducted in KCMO

amber alert
amber alert(Conner Beene)
By Victoria Cassell
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Amber Alert has been issued from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department for two children that were abducted. The children are Marleah Oasley, a 7 year old, black female wearing an orange top with pink and blue shorts. The second child is Kesiah Oasley, who is wearing a pink and white and blue romper.

The suspect is believed to be Jordan Maurice Oasley. He is a black male, 27, around 5′5 and 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. The suspect’s vehicle is white Kia Optima with a license plate VF2E2B last seen West bound from the 1300 block of East 89th St. in Kansas Missouri.

If you have any tips on their locations call 911 immediately. You can also call the Kansas at 816 234 5111.

