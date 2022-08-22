Amber Alert canceled after 1-year-old Georgia girl found safe

The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.
The Amber Alert for 1-year-old Aurora Mobley-Miller has been canceled after she was found safe.(Source: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)
By WCTV staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray News) - Authorities canceled an Amber Alert for a 1-year-old girl from Georgia less than an hour after issuing the bulletin Sunday night.

Aurora Mobley-Miller has been found safe, and the suspect is in custody, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The 1-year-old was allegedly abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, Georgia, according to the Amber Alert bulletin.

The abduction occurred around 4 p.m. Sunday, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 WCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
Lindsay N. Self, 38
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
Mail truck driver seriously injured following three-vehicle crash on Highway 24
FILE
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire

Latest News

The Amber Alert issued for two Kansas City girls on Sunday has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled after missing girls found safe in Kansas City; suspect still on the run
According to police, a report indicated that a man was making threats to a convenience store...
3 Arkansas law enforcement officers suspended over arrest
An Amber Alert from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department, for two children has been...
Amber Alert cancelled after children are located
Part of Topeka Wizards coaching staff
A new professional basketball team set to come to Topeka