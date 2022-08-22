72-year-old man killed in head-on semi truck collision in southern Kansas
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
KINGMAN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 72-year-old Colorado man was killed in a head-on collision in Kingman County early Monday morning.
According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash log, just before 1:00 a.m. Monday, Marcus Craven, 72, of Pueblo, Colorado was driving a semi truck eastbound on U.S. Highway 54 when he crossed the center line, entered the westbound lane of traffic and struck another semi truck head-on. Craven was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the other semi truck, Johnnie Jones, 61, of Greenbrier, Arkansas was taken to a hospital with suspected serious injuries.
KHP said both of the drivers were wearing seatbelts.
Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.