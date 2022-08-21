Two Topekans arrested for drugs following Saturday morning traffic stop

Tiffany Thompson and Dwan Taylor Sr.
Tiffany Thompson and Dwan Taylor Sr.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topekans were arrested following a traffic stop Saturday morning in Jackson County.

Officials say shortly before 1:00 a.m. Saturday, Tiffany Thompson, 42, and Dwan Taylor Sr., 41, both of Topeka, were pulled over in a 2005 Nissan Altima near 150th and U.S. Highway 75. Over the course of the traffic stop, officers located narcotics inside of the vehicle.

Thompson was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, transporting an open container, and driving while suspended. The passenger, Taylor Sr., was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and felony interference with law enforcement.

