Topeka woman arrested for meth near Mayetta

Janet Sue Huhs
Janet Sue Huhs(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman was arrested on drug charges Saturday night after deputies located drugs during a traffic stop.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Janet Sue Huhs, 60, of Topeka was arrested just after 10:00 p.m. Saturday night following a traffic stop near 150th and Q. Road.

Following a search of the vehicle, Huhs, who was the passenger of the vehicle, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. She was booked and transported to Jackson County Jail.

