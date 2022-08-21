Sunday night forecast: Patchy fog and cool again tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We close the door on a great weekend with a comfortable evening. Light winds, clearing skies, temperatures after sunset in the 70s with low humidity. Monday will be nice again although perhaps a degree or two warmer than today. Some cumulus clouds could develop in the afternoon Monday but generally we will stay sunny. The week ahead will be about as normal as we could ask for in late August.

Tonight: Clear skies. Fog possible in low lying areas. Lows in the low 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Temperatures this week will gradually rise from day to day and we will be in the 90s again by Wednesday. The good news about this weeks warmer weather is that humidity looks to stay on the lower side. So although it may feel a little humid, it shouldn’t be unbearable. Thursday will be the warmest day this week with temperatures in the low to mid 90s under mostly sunny skies and light winds out of the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

There is a slight chance for an isolated rain shower or two late Thursday. It doesn’t look like much if anything at all out of this round and we will be clear and warm on Friday in the low 90s. Some clouds develop Saturday afternoon causing for partly cloudy skies and even a slight rain chance Saturday evening. A larger chance for rain develops Saturday night into Sunday. The timing could certainly change, but it is getting more likely that sometime next weekend we will see a decent rain chance in the area.

8-day forecast (WIBW)

