Sunday forecast: Another Great Day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - We start the day with a crisp morning with lows in the low 60s for most. There is some scattered fog across East Kansas that should be gone by 8am this morning. We warm up to the mid to upper 80s this afternoon with sunny skies and winds staying light from the northeast. Monday also looks really nice and we do begin to warm up one day at a time through this week reaching the low 90s again by Wednesday.

Today: Sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog possible once again. Lows in the low 60s. Winds NE around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 80s. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.

Today will allow another opportunity to spend the day outdoors, especially those with any yard work to get done this weekend. Humidity today will be low with dewpoints near 60º meaning it may be a little muggy, but not bad at all. Tonight will be comfortable in the low 60s again. Monday will be another nice day although it may be just a degree or two warmer than the weekend.

Our temperatures do gradually rise each day this week and we all eventually get back into the 90s by Wednesday. Even though the heat may be getting turned up this week, the humidity looks to stay low during the next 4-5 days so it won’t feel too uncomfortable when outside. Thursday will be the warmest day this week in the mid 90s. There is also a scattered chance for showers late Thursday into Thursday night, especially east of Highway 75. Rain amounts will not add up to very much. A higher chance arrives next weekend.

Friday will continue to be warm and there is a slight chance for an isolated shower or two in the afternoon, but generally will be staying dry. Saturday will have a similar setup with a low chance for a shower or two during the day Saturday before our chances increase going into Saturday night. Scattered showers and storms look likely for Saturday night into Sunday. After the rain passes, our temperatures should be bumped back to our average in the upper 80s near 90º beginning next week.

Sunday morning 8-day forecast (WIBW)

