TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A stretch of U.S. Highway 24 has been closed Sunday afternoon following reports of a three car crash near Silver Lake.

As of 2:00 p.m. Sunday, over a mile of Highway 24 is closed near NW Hodges Rd.

The story will be continued to be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.