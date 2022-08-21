North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Friday and Saturday nights, welcoming the community to celebrate the western way of life.

Professional cowboys from all over the country came to the club to compete and put on a show for the audience. There was bull and horse riding for everyone to watch.

“I mean, a guy trying to ride a bull! Where else are you gonna get within 15 feet of a guy trying to ride a bull? It’s pretty exciting,” said rodeo clown Hollywood Harris.

Not only do the fundraising efforts from the two nights essentially keep the North Topeka Saddle Club alive, but it also provides income for all of the pro riders.

“It’s the western way of life, and all these Kansans come out, and we watch and we cheer on the cowboys and whatnot. It’s a great, great fun family time,” added Harris.

Hundreds of fans came out for the annual event, which will be back in town next summer.

