A new professional basketball team set to come to Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Basketball fans in Topeka, the city is about to have a new professional team called the Topeka Wizards.

The team held their first tryouts Saturday afternoon.

Leaders with the organization say it’s been 32 years since a professional team hit the hardwood. They were called the Topeka Sizzlers at the time.

They will play in the Triple Threat Basketball League to begin, but by 20223, they will join The Basketball League.

Some familiar faces came out like Ernest Carter Jr., a 2014 Topeka High grad and former Topeka High boys basketball coach Eric King, he will be leading the Topeka Wizards in year one.

Carter Jr. says he’s excited to lace them up for King.

“Man I’m excited for it, he loves to get up and down the floor fast, pick up the defense full court, he’s a great coach,” Carter Jr. said. “He’s got a lot of energy and I’m an energy guy so we’re going to connect well. Two heads, two great minds think alike, we’re great, we’re going to be good.”

King has the same praise for Carter Jr. who he says will make a difference on this squad.

“He brings a lot of experience,” King said. “First of all, he loves Topeka and then he’s going to play his heart out. He’s going to be the leader I need him to be. I think everything will work and gel and mold really well together. I think that the experience of him playing overseas and different places like that will be very beneficial.”

Carter Jr. has played in in “The Basketball League” before so he knows what to expect and can help his teammates.

“I’m kind of getting into that vet role, it’s going to be my third year playing pro,” Carter Jr. said. “There are going to be guys that are looking up to me in a leadership role. I can lead them in ways and tell them how it’s going to go.”

He touched on how it was an easy decision for him to start something in Topeka so that his friends and family can see him play more often.

With King being at the helm in year one, he believes it’s special for the city to bring back professional basketball.

“I love the city of Topeka and there is a buzz going around. I really want to put a team together that’s going to represent Topeka. I want people to be able to bring their families out and have a good time.”

King says they will have tryouts in Kansas City and then back in Topeka. He’s hoping to have a fully assembled roster of 12 guys by November and start playing games in December.

