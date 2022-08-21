New K-State scholarship program increases affordability, access

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new scholarship program at Kansas State University addresses affordability for new incoming in-state and out-of-state undergraduate students who plan to start at K-State beginning summer/fall 2023.

The in-state scholarship program offers new opportunities for incoming undergraduate students who plan to attend the Manhattan, Salina or Olathe campuses. The top general university in-state award for incoming freshmen, which requires a minimum 3.95 unweighted GPA and a minimum 32 ACT score or 1420 SAT score, has increased to a total award value of $22,000 over four years.

For out-of-state freshmen and transfer students who plan to attend the Manhattan or Salina campuses, the new Wildcat Nonresident Award will be available to domestic and international students beginning in summer/fall 2023. This award, which is automatically granted to eligible degree-seeking students who apply by the priority application date, reduces the nonresident portion of tuition from between 50% to 100% for eligible students based on unweighted GPA, with no test score required. A 100% reduction means a student’s tuition will equal in-state rates.

”With the success of our Missouri Match program, we wanted to provide an opportunity for students in any state across the nation to attend K-State,” said Karen Goos, vice provost for enrollment management. “As a top-ranked R-1, land-grant university with a high rate of success, we want to provide all students with talent and promising leadership potential the opportunity to earn a prestigious K-State degree.”

Each student’s application for admission is automatically reviewed for the university’s general scholarship and award offerings, and the university affirms that students will be considered for the highest award possible. K-State’s Kansas resident awards, Wildcat Nonresident Award and Missouri Match Tuition Award are all renewable as long as K-State’s general renewal requirements are met by the student.

To learn more about all of K-State’s scholarships, click here .

