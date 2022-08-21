Manhattan animal shelter hosts annual ‘petpalooza’

Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday.
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Pets in Manhattan found a way to stay cool on Saturday.

Out in Manhattan, the Russell Reitz animal shelter held their Annual Petpaloolza at the City pool.

The event allows everyone to bring out their dogs to end the summer before they close the pool down. It is a great way for the shelter to bring in donations to them with various things.

Kaitlyn Gebhardt, volunteer event coordinator, said the event its a great way for the shelter to bring in donations to them with various things.

“We are having petpalooza that the Russell Reitz Animal Shelter is hosting. We do this once a year, generally in August at the very end of the pool season. We turn the entire city park into a dog park. There is a suggested donation fee per entry. The dogs get to run around, they get to swim, get to have a really good time, and it’s a great money earner for the shelter,” Gebhardt said.

