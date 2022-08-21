Mahomes honored by Texas Tech, will be inducted in its Ring of Honor

By Nick Sloan
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) --- For Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there were two reasons to celebrate.

His team earned a 24-14 victory against Washington in a game that featured sharp performance for the Chiefs’ first-team offense.

After the game, he learned he would be inducted into the Texas Tech Football Ring of Honor.

The Ring of Honor was launched by the school in 2012. Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said the honor would be reserved for “the best of the best.”

“When you look at the face of the NFL, that is Patrick Mahomes,” Hocutt said. “Patrick’s accomplishments at Texas Tech are well documented with his success as one of the top quarterbacks in college football history. Patrick is an NFL MVP and a Super Bowl champion, but he’s, most importantly, a Red Raider who remains an avid supporter of our great university. We are excited to welcome home Patrick and his family later this fall to see his name formally honored inside Jones AT&T Stadium.”

Mahomes learned of the honor after today’s game.

“Texas Tech has done so much to make me who I am today,” he tweeted. I’m honored to be apart of this great University for life!”

KCTV5′s Neal Jones spoke to Mahomes’ parents after they learned of the honor.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
Dymounik Davis (left) Azhar Davis (right)
Topeka brothers arrested after multiple reports of gunshots fired
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

The North Topeka Saddle Club hosted its annual championship rodeo on Saturday, August 20,...
North Topeka Saddle Club hosts annual rodeo
North Topeka Saddle Club Rodeo
Rachael Hilyard
High Court affirms woman’s conviction for decapitation of ex-boyfriend’s mom
Douglas County Jail
Court to rehear woman’s case after child dies at daycare in Douglas Co.
FILE
State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library