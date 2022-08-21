Kansas teenager killed in Scott County crash

(10/11 NOW)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTT CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas teenager was killed after his vehicle rolled over into a ditch in Scott County on Saturday morning.

Officials say just before 11:00 a.m. Saturday, Issac Jeremiah Redburn, 18, of Haviland was driving southbound on Venison Road, just north of Kansas 96, in a 2002 Mercury Mountaineer. The vehicle entered the west ditch, the driver then overcorrected, causing him to go into the east ditch and overturn several times. The vehicle finally came to rest upside down after striking a irrigation motor.

Redburn was pronounced dead at the scene and KHP reported he was not wearing seatbelt.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The trailer of a semi-truck buckles along I-135 in Saline Co. on Aug. 19, 2022.
Semi-trailer buckles along I-135 in Central Kansas
Kansas Rep. Gail Finney
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
Lindsay N. Self, 38
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
FILE
Poyntz Ave. reopened following Manhattan fire
FILE - Apple said there are serious security vulnerabilities for iPhones, iPads and Macs that...
You really need to update your iPhone. Here’s how.

Latest News

Cottonwood Falls man federally indicted on child pornography charges
Kansas man indicted for child pornography
Arturo Garcia-Silva
Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney
Kansans mourn passing of Democratic Rep. Gail Finney