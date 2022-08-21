Kansas man indicted for child pornography

WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with child pornography crimes.

Walter Haskin, 27, of Cottonwood Falls, has been indicted on one count of attempted distribution and one count of possession of child pornography.

According to a criminal complaint, the Kansas Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation after Dropbox submitted a tip through the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children hotline indicating the file service said it had detected child pornography uploaded to an account.

Homeland Security Investigation, the ICAC, and the Wichita Police Department are investigating the case.

