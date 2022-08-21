Kansas City man arrested in Jackson Co. on meth charges

Arturo Garcia-Silva
Arturo Garcia-Silva(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man was arrested early Saturday morning on drug charges.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, Arturo Garcia-Silva, 31, of Kansas City, Kansas was pulled over by a deputy near 150th and U.S. HWY 75 just before 3:45 a.m.

Over the course of the traffic stop, deputies located narcotics in the vehicle. Garcia-Silvia was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with law enforcement, and driving on a suspended license.

