Intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln closed for three weeks

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The intersection of SW West Hills Dr & Danbury Ln will be fully closed starting on Monday, August 22nd, and will remain closed for approximately three weeks.

Mainline Contractors will be closing the intersection for a large waterline replacement project, as announced by the city of Topeka.

Once this intersection is complete, construction will move east along West Hills. This will cause small temporary lane drops as construction continues to move east, and wraps around the West Hills curve to Brentwood.

Brentwood and Cedar Crest intersection will then close, but more updates will be announced when it comes time for this full closure.

