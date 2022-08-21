ESU OL Xavier Cason using life lessons in football to help in the classroom

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - It was all smiles at Emporia State for football picture day, but that wasn’t the story Sunday morning.

Hornets fans and the team now they’re hungry and ready to prove what they can do. But, one Offensive Lineman who’s making a difference is Junction City’s Xavier Cason.

Cason is in his fifth year at ESU. He originally was a Defensive end but head coach Garin Higgins switched him to be on the O-Line.

Cason says he’s loved his new role and he uses what he’s learned into the classroom.

He was a student teacher for fifth graders last semester and he’s a student teacher this semester for second graders.

“It’s a different mindset when I go all day,” Cason said. “I have second graders right now so being with seven year old’s and having to be the nice Mr. Cason teacher man… and then coming onto the field and then being a football player, it’s definitely been an experience. It hasn’t always been easy. It’s definitely helped me learn organization and time management but it’s been a lot of fun, I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

Cason says it’s been a little big of an adjustment going from fifth graders to second graders but they’re just as fun to be around.

“They’re learning a lot about life so that’s a great time to teach them,” Carter said. “A lot of different life skills you have to talk to them on a level where they understand. It’s fun, it’s very fun. I love doing it and it’s amazing.”

When 13 Sports asked head coach Garin Higgins about Cason, it was nothing but positive remarks.

“Xavier has been a great player and he is a great person,” Higgins said. “He represents our football program the right way. He’s been a team captain, he’s going to be an elementary school teacher. Here is the thing with Xavier, he’s practicing football but he’s also going to get his student teaching done too so that just tells you what type of individual he is.”

One thing that Higgins and the players know Cason brings to the field every day, that’s his smile.

“He’s got a bright future when he’s done with football and he’s grown so much as a player, I don’t know if he’s grown as much as a person because to me he was a great person when he got here and he always has a smile on this face which is infectious and we’re looking forward to him having a great senior year.”

Cason will graduate in December and begin his career as a full-time student teacher.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.