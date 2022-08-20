Topeka woman found guilty after adults, children held at gunpoint, robbed

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The woman accused of breaking into a Shawnee Co. home with two other men and holding four adults and three children at gunpoint while robbing them has been found guilty while her counterparts remain at large.

On Monday, Aug. 15, Shawnee Co. Court records indicate that Lindsay Self, 38, of Topeka, was found guilty by a trial of her peers. The jury found her guilty on all charges.

Self was arrested in February after an armed invasion was reported in the 1300 block of SW 29th St. while young children were inside. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office said Self and two other men approached the house under the pretense of car troubles and forced their way inside where four adults and three young children were.

Officials continue to attempt to identify the two other men that Self had been with who remain at large as of Aug. 20. Both had been described as in their late 30s to early 40s and around 5-feet-7-inches tall. One was bald while the other was balding with gray or blonde facial hair.

Self had been charged with and found guilty of the following:

Aggravated Robbery; armed with a dangerous weapon

Kidnapping; for ransom or as a shield or hostage

Aggravated Robbery

Aggravated Burglary; dwelling for felony, theft, sex

3 counts of Aggravated Assault; use of a deadly weapon

A sentencing hearing has been set for 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 19.

