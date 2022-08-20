State Treasurer to tour new digital workspace at Topeka Shawnee Co. Library

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers will tour a new digital workspace for all who visit the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library.

At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he will tour the Topeka and Shawnee Co. Public Library’s new technology center on the second floor of the building at 1515 SW 10th Ave.

“Access to technology gives Kansans the ability to engage in the 21st-century economy,” said Treasurer Lynn Rogers. “Having access to the suite of recording, design, and creative technologies available in this new center allows Kansans to pursue skills that they can use to achieve greater financial health.”

Rogers noted that the new Level 2 Tech Center contains studios for audio and visual recording, digital art workstations with 3D printers and other equipment, team workrooms and computers for public use.

