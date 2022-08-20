Sources: Former Florida standout Keyontae Johnson commits to Kansas State

Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a...
Florida forward Keyontae Johnson (11) celebrates with teammates after making a basket during a first round men's college basketball game against Nevada in the NCAA Tournament, Thursday, March 21, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang strikes again.

Tang has shown his elite recruiting skills over the last couple of months and he snags another star.

According to the Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Johnson committed to K-State over Western Kentucky and Memphis. He also had Nebraska on his list of schools.

Johnson averaged 14 points and 7.1 rebounds per game as a sophomore but Johnson hasn’t played for the last two years due to a heart issue. Johnson collapsed on the court back on Dec. 12, 2020 against Florida State. Johnson has been cleared my medical personnel to play this season.

Johnson was named the SEC Preseason Player of the Year heading into his junior year. He was also projected as a first round pick in the NBA Draft at the start of the 2020-2021 season.

In four games before his heart issue, Johnson averaged 16 points per game.

