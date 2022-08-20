The sky is the limit for K-State’s defense

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Just over two weeks from the start of Kansas State football’s 2022 campaign, the defense is feeling good about their potential.

As the end of training camp nears, the group is beginning to shift their focus to what could lie ahead for them this season.

“It’s just the transition of, you know you go through spring and fall camp where it’s just us against us, now it’s the transition of seeing different styles of offense. You know, seeing some different things. And we’re seeing a lot of different pictures from our offense,” said defensive coordinator Joe Klanderman. “Still, I don’t know if we’re exactly what we see week to week in the league. So just kinda transitioning our mindset into what we’re gonna see week to week.”

The players acknowledged on Friday what they have to improve on, but are excited about the potential of this 2022 defense.

”Just clean up the little things,” said linebacker Daniel Green. “Obviously we got a lot of room to grow so, we got a lot of newer guys too, in the back, and young guys too that’s coming in that might help us right away.”

“I think the sky’s the limit with this group,” said cornerback Ekow-Boye Doe. “We just got a whole ton of talent, and we got leaders that just keep pushing, pushing us forward each and every day. So the sky’s the limit.”

The Wildcats open their season on September 3rd at Bill Snyder Family Stadium at 3:00 p.m. against South Dakota.

