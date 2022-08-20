Security flaw prompts Apple to release new update

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Apple released a new update Aug. 17th to close a security hole they say could allow hackers to seize complete control of phone and other apple devices.

According to Apple, security experts are warning everyone with an iPhone to install a new update as soon as possible to protect personal information from being taken over by hackers.

The company says its due to software flaws.

Joey Blankenship, Owner of Mobile Wave says getting hacked is not as hard as most people think.

“It’s not always just hey you’re not supposed to be on this website or you accidentally clicked to a site that you’re not supposed to be at. It can be innocent enough as just opening an email or something, so everybody is pretty susceptible because now you can get an email from almost anyone,” Blankenship says.

He says it doesn’t matter which device you use, as long as you’re on the internet hackers can find you.

“If you’re using the internet you have more of a chance of malware which would wrap into a virus, or the trojans and ransomware, as it’s known, where someone would actually take control on the reigns on whatever device you’re using.”

Blankenship says updates are typically used for one of two issues.

“So one, the first one would be features that need to be enabled and the second is if you’re noticing issues generally imperfections in the OS or the operating system,” says Blankenship.

According to apple the devices affected by this flaw include the iPhone 6s and later models, several models of the iPad, all iPad pro models, and some Mac computers.

If you run into any issues Blankenship says don’t hesitate to reach out to your local tech shop.

“The only way that we can help protect you guys out there more is if we get more of it coming in, cause a lot of this stuff is brand new even some of the information I’ve heard here has been kind of eye opening,” he says. “We’ve been able to really show people how important this little thing is that you do so much in how much that cost is that’s incurred with it.”

