Saturday night forecast: Patchy fog Sunday morning then another great day

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today was an excellent day to relax or get the yard mowed (if you weren’t soggy). If you’re going out this evening you will find a near perfect evening. Temperatures after sunset should get into the 70s and 60s and overnight some of us may even touch the 50s. If you didn’t have a chance to get some things done outside today then tomorrow is just as good.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Some patchy fog ending before 9am Sunday. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday will be very similar to today: Sunny, mild, light winds. There could be some patchy fog Sunday morning but it should be gone before 9am Sunday. Sunday night looks great again with lows near 60º with another chance for fog Monday morning.

We keep warming for Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with low to mid 90s and winds returning from the southeast still light around 5 to 10 mph. Dewpoint temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s so it could be a little humid during that time. There is a slight chance for rain Thursday late afternoon, but don’t expect much to develop and therefore we left those chances out of the 8-day forecast.

There is a better chance for rain next weekend, especially late Saturday into Sunday. There is an additional small chance late Friday afternoon, but the latest data suggests this will not be much. The more widespread and heavier rainfall would be Saturday night. Keep an eye on this as things could change.\

