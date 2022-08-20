Saturday forecast: Great weather to kickoff the weekend

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be a good day for the weather and a great day to start the weekend. This afternoon will see temperatures in the mid 80s with light northwest winds under mostly sunny skies. This evening will be perfect going out on the town with temperatures gradually cooling to the low 60s and maybe even upper 50s for some. Another nice day is lined up for Sunday and Monday and then we do begin to warm up a little again next week with 90s returning to the forecast.

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds Light from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows in the low 60s and upper 50s. Winds northeast around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Nice weather continues to spill into Sunday with highs Sunday in the mid 80s again under sunny skies and light northeast winds. We do begin to warm up a little by Monday with areas farther south likely touching 90º then, but generally still nice in the upper 80s elsewhere. Each day will be a little warmer than the last this week leading up to a fairly hot Thursday and Friday of next week.

We do welcome back a chance for rain by next Friday when scattered showers are possible in the afternoon. There is also a chance for scattered rain showers again on Saturday afternoon, but the better chance right now is Friday. We should be back in the 80s by next weekend.

A beautiful weekend to start things off (WIBW)

