Recount in GOP State Treasurer race ends with each candidate losing 1 vote

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recount has finished in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination with little change in the outcome.

The Secretary of State’s office posted numbers Friday night showing State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson each lost one vote overall.

Tyson requested the recount in six counties, but conceded the race to Johnson Wednesday.

The end result remains the same, with Johnson winning by 475 votes. He moves on to face Democratic incumbent Lynn Rogers on the November ballot.

GOP State Treasurer Recount (difference from county canvass):

Barton: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Cloud: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Dickinson: Johnson -4, Tyson -4

Harvey: Johnson -5, Tyson 0

McPherson: Johnson +8, Tyson +3

Ottawa: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.