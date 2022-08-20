Recount in GOP State Treasurer race ends with each candidate losing 1 vote

State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson
State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson(KS Legislature)
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recount has finished in the race for the Republican State Treasurer nomination with little change in the outcome.

The Secretary of State’s office posted numbers Friday night showing State Rep. Steven Johnson and State Sen. Caryn Tyson each lost one vote overall.

Tyson requested the recount in six counties, but conceded the race to Johnson Wednesday.

The end result remains the same, with Johnson winning by 475 votes. He moves on to face Democratic incumbent Lynn Rogers on the November ballot.

GOP State Treasurer Recount (difference from county canvass):

Barton: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Cloud: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Dickinson: Johnson -4, Tyson -4

Harvey: Johnson -5, Tyson 0

McPherson: Johnson +8, Tyson +3

Ottawa: Johnson 0, Tyson 0

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas State Trooper has termination overturned
FILE — Rev. Carlton Funderburke of the Church at the Well in Kansas City is recorded telling...
After KC pastor berates congregation for not getting him Movado watch, he issues apology
Shelbie Harmony-Lassen (left) Joshua Long (right)
Two arrested after early-morning Topeka break in
Judge calls recess Thursday morning in Day 10 of Dana Chandler retrial in Topeka
Dr. Charles Gibbs
Kansas City gynecologist loses license after relationship with patient

Latest News

Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
A lot of money was raised and spent ahead of the Aug. 2 primary in Kansas and the ballot...
Bloomberg, Spielberg among campaign contributors ahead of Kansas amendment vote
FILE
Kansans to place first legal sports bets on Sept. 1
Afghan American Foundation
One year after American’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, bill promises to help refugees seeking citizenship