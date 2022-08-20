Ogden teen, 2 others arrested for hold-up of 19-year-old, theft of 9mm, AR-15

OGDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - An Ogden teen and two young adults were arrested for the July hold-up of a 19-year-old at gunpoint while they stole a 9mm handgun and an AR-15.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers arrested Damerius McGee, 17, Christopher Stowers, 20, and Cordarius Gowdy, 20, all of Ogden in connection to a July aggravated robbery.

Around 11 a.m. on July 29, officers had been called to the 500 block of 15th St. in Ogden where a 19- and 20-year-old victim both reported that three people broke into the home, held the 19-year-old at gunpoint and stole a Sig Sauer 9 mm and an AR-15.

McGee, Stowers and Gowdy were all booked into the Riley Co. Jail on Riley Co. District Court warrants for aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and burglary.

Gowdy and Stowers both remain behind bars on a $100,000 and $150,000 bond, respectively. Meanwhile, McGee was taken to the North Central Kansas Regional Juvenile Detention Facility in Junction City.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.