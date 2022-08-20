Manhattan woman’s stolen card used for $850 mall spree

FILE - Manhattan Town Center
FILE - Manhattan Town Center(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Aug. 20, 2022
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan woman’s bank card was stolen and used to purchase about $850 worth of items from the mall.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, officers were called to the 100 block of Manhattan Town Center with reports of criminal use of a financial card.

RCPD said a 64-year-old woman had reported that her bank card had been used to make purchases at the mall - costing her about $850.

Anyone with information about the crime should call RCPD at 785-537-2112 or the Manhattan Riley Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

