Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant.

RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was for criminal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials indicated that the warrant stemmed from an incident in which he was found in possession of a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Rickenbaker remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.