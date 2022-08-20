Manhattan man behind bars after gun, meth found on him
Published: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Manhattan is behind bars after a gun and methamphetamine were found on him.
The Riley Co. Police Dept. activity report indicates that officers have arrested Mark Rickenbaker, 32, of Manhattan on a Riley Co. District Court warrant.
RCPD noted that the May 31 warrant was for criminal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Officials indicated that the warrant stemmed from an incident in which he was found in possession of a gun, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Rickenbaker remains confined to the Riley Co. Jail on a $5,000 bond.
