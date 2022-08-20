Manhattan fire closes Poyntz Ave. by City Park

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Poyntz Ave. has been closed near Manhattan City Park as emergency crews extinguish a structure fire.

The Riley County Police Department says around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, emergency crews closed Poyntz Ave. between the 1100 and 1300 blocks for an active fire.

The Manhattan Fire Department is on the scene, however, drivers should be advised as they travel through the area.

13 NEWS is headed to the scene.

