Mainline Printing lawsuit against White Lakes owners heading to trial

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka business’s lawsuit against the owners of White Lakes Mall is heading to trial.

A Shawnee County judge has set a bench trial to start September 7. A bench trial is decided by a judge rather than a jury.

Mainline Printing is the only business still operating out of the White Lakes Mall property. It claims KDL, Inc. is in breach of their property agreement for neglecting to improve the property since a fire in late 2020; and for years before that.

They want the court to enforce the agreement and make KDL pay what they believe is owed.

The White Lakes Mall building, except for Mainline Printing, has been demolished in recent months.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.